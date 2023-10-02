Knox Co. deputy shot, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot Sunday night, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Denver Lane around 11:30.

“At some point during the call one of our deputies was shot,” KCSO officials said.

Sheriff Tom Spangler asked for prayers for the deputy.

This is a developing story.

