Knox Co. deputy shot, officials say
A Knox County deputy was shot Sunday night, according to officials with the sheriff’s office.
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy was shot Sunday night, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Denver Lane around 11:30.
“At some point during the call one of our deputies was shot,” KCSO officials said.
Sheriff Tom Spangler asked for prayers for the deputy.
This is a developing story.
