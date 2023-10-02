Oak Ridge Police Department investigating deadly shooting

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight Sunday.

Officers responded just after midnight Monday to Andover Circle, ORPD officials told WVLT News. On the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound. The identity of the man has not been released.

The man died at the scene, ORPD said, and the shooting is now under investigation. Those with information are being asked to call (865) 425-4399 or send in tips online.

