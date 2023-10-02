‘Stay true to you and your roots’ | Knoxville singer making her way in music

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another Knoxville native is making their way in the music industry. Emily Wyrick is a graduate of Webb High School. On Sept. 29, Wyrick released “The Muscle Shoals Sessions EP” featuring three new songs that she recorded at the historic FAME studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

“I think it was inevitable for me to be involved in music. I grew up in this studio; this is a part of my home, and there’s always been musicians in and out of our house, and I looked up to them and I have a dream. I want to be like them and so this is the time in my life where I’m going for it,” said Emily Wyrick.

Emily Wyrick grew up having the guidance of her father, Travis Wyrick, who has been making music her entire life.

“It’s funny because we’ll have conversations sometimes. It’s like, ‘Okay, are we talking father-daughter or are we talking business?’ I need to distinguish what the conversation is sometimes it’s good to have that tough love from a mentor producer, a manager, all the boxes that you fill, but sometimes it’s like, ‘Can you be my dad for a second?’” Emily Wyrick said.

She said these three new songs represent a time of transition in her life.

“It’s like sharing with the world my diary, but that’s kind of what I love about music is that it’s that scary, ‘Oh I’m about to jump, oh my gosh I’m about to jump,’ and then you jump and you’re like, ‘Here you go, the music’s out there, I hope you like it,’” said Emily Wyrick.

Her dad produced, mixed and engineered the sound on the album. He told WVLT News working with any artist he’s a perfectionist but especially when it comes to his own daughter.

“To be at a level because it was my daughter and I’m working on it so it represents Julius, and it represents Lester, it represents my daughter and I still get a, ‘I don’t want to fail on this.’ I want this to be great not for me but for the whole project involved so there’s a lot of pressure on that side of it,” said Travis Wyrick.

Her advice for anyone following their dreams is to stick to what you know and to stay true to yourself. She said it helps to have a hometown that is so supportive.

“I love the Knoxville community so I think it takes a village to kick start any music career so I appreciate all the support,” said Emily Wyrick.

Anyone can listen to Wyrick’s new songs now on Apple Music or Spotify. She will also be performing the national anthem Saturday at the ‘Mogadishu mile’ joined by Task Force Rangers Memorial Foundation.

You can learn more information on her website.

