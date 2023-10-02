Tennessee announces kick off time for Texas A&M game

Tennessee is coming off a mixed game with South Carolina, where they won 41-20 but suffered an injured Bru McCoy.
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has announced when the Vols will take on Texas A&M.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Tennessee is coming off a mixed game with South Carolina, where they won 41-20 but suffered an injured Bru McCoy. He’s not expected to finish the season.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery

The game will air on WVLT.

