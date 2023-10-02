Tennessee announces kick off time for Texas A&M game
Tennessee is coming off a mixed game with South Carolina, where they won 41-20 but suffered an injured Bru McCoy.
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has announced when the Vols will take on Texas A&M.
The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14.
The game will air on WVLT.
