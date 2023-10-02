Tennessee announces kick off time for Texas A&M game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee has announced when the Vols will take on Texas A&M.

The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. Tennessee is coming off a mixed game with South Carolina, where they won 41-20 but suffered an injured Bru McCoy. He’s not expected to finish the season.

The game will air on WVLT.

🚨 Kick Time Announced! 🚨



vs Texas A&M

📅 October 14

⌚️ 3:30pm

📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/qVxNd3euTy — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 2, 2023

