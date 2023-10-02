Tennessee leaders offer support to Knox County deputy shot while on duty

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County and East Tennessee agencies and leaders are offering support after a Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call Sunday night.

Previous Coverage: One dead, Knox deputy seriously hurt after domestic call, officials say

The officer-involved shooting happened in West Knox County near the Solway area. Deputies responded to a call, which escalated into a shooting. Both deputies and the suspect fired shots, KCSO officials told WVLT News. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and the officer was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel released a statement Monday morning, saying KPD plans to support KCSO.

Police officers risk their lives every single day to protect their communities. That grave reality was once again brought into sharp focus by last night’s incident on Denver Lane. My deepest prayers are with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and the family, friends and colleagues of the deputy who was wounded. Our department will do everything in our power to support KCSO as they navigate this tragedy.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs had a similar statement, which he released on Twitter.

Last night a @knoxsheriff officer was shot and seriously wounded while responding to a call. Crystal and I are praying for this brave officer and the entire KCSO family. We often take law enforcement for granted and forget about the dangers they face. These men and women put their lives on the lines for us every day and night.

District Attorney Charme Allen also released a statement, offering prayers from her office.

District Attorney General Charme Allen and her staff extend their thoughts and prayers to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was shot and seriously injured while on duty last night. Please join us in supporting our law enforcement officers and their families during this difficult time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Knoxville division’s statement commended KCSO’s dedication to law enforcement.

Captain Heatherly and the entire Knoxville District would like to extend our heartfelt love and prayers to our partners at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Their dedication and commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community are truly commendable.

University of Tennessee Police also took to Twitter to offer support.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, after one of their Deputies was wounded in the line of duty overnight. We will continue to keep their family, friends, the department, and all the first responders involved in our thoughts & prayers.

As the shooting is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, there is not much information about what happened leading up to shots being fired or how the situation escalated.

As of Monday morning, the officer who was shot was at the University of Tennessee Medical Center with serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.