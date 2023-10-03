5-year-old girl raped, killed, police say

The girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
By Sarah Motter and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A man has been arrested in connection with the rape and killing of a 5-year-old child, police in Topeka said.

The Topeka Police Department said that around 6 p.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to the Dillons Gas Station with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 5-year-old girl and began life-saving measures.

She was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

A large crime scene was established to the east of the intersection.

Investigators said they quickly determined that the death was suspicious in nature, and a suspect was quickly identified.

Mickel W. Cherry, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail around 4:15 a.m. on murder in the first degree and rape, the offender is 18 or older and the victim is younger than 14.

As of Tuesday morning, he remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Sources close to the incident said Cherry is not related to the child; however, he lived in the same homeless camp as the family.

Booking records also indicate that Cherry is listed as homeless. Several reports were made to the Department of Children and Families.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end...
Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
As Trump returns to court, judge in his fraud trial clarifies comments ex-president took as a win
Paige WX
Warm, sunny afternoons for now, some rain to a cool-down ahead
A Green Bay Packers helmet sits on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the...
John Gordon, artist who helped design Packers’ distinctive ‘G’ team logo, dies at age 83
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Suspect in 9-year-old’s kidnapping left ransom note, police say, and a vital clue