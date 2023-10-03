Cows saved, corralled after semi-truck catches fire on Tennessee interstate

Animal Control and local ranchers brought fence panels and helped load the cows onto another truck.
Cows saved after semi-truck caught fire on Tennessee interstate ramp
Cows saved after semi-truck caught fire on Tennessee interstate ramp(Williamson County Emergency Management Agency)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several cows were saved and corralled after a semi-truck caught fire on a Tennessee interstate on-ramp overnight, according to the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency.

The semi caught fire sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning. The driver had to release the cows for their safety.

“Multiple agencies ‘moo-ved’ quickly overnight when a semi hauling cows caught fire on the NB on-ramp from I-840 to I-65,” WCEMA said.

There were no injuries reported in this incident. Animal control and local ranchers brought fence panels and helped load the cows onto another truck.

