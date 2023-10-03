‘A hero’ | Who was fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died after being shot responding to a domestic call in West Knox County Sunday. The announcement came from Sheriff Tom Spangler Monday night.

Blakely leaves behind a wife and five-year-old son. “Officer Blakely is a hero. He lived as a hero, he died as a hero,” Spangler said. “Keep Tucker’s family in your thoughts.”

Previous Coverage: Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call

He was a graduate of Powell High School and an Army veteran. Blakely was also progressing in his career, set to become a K-9 officer in a matter of days.

The deputy was shot while responding to the Solway area call Sunday night. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after being injured, escorted there by his fellow officers. At the time, KCSO spokeswoman Kimberly Glenn said “our officer is fighting for his life.”

Blakely’s peers stayed at the hospital through the night, making their support and presence known Monday evening by flashing their police lights outside the hospital. Later, they escorted his body to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Officers escorted Deputy Tucker Blakely to the Medical Examiner's Office

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.