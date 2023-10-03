East Tennessee students take home $1,000 scholarship after winning statewide contest

The contest, started in 2016, is aimed at making sure students read over the summer, staying sharp for the fall semester.
Roane County High sophomore Lucas Hinds and third-grade homeschooler Wesley Martin are walking...
Roane County High sophomore Lucas Hinds and third-grade homeschooler Wesley Martin are walking away with $1,000 college scholarships after beating out students across the state in the Tristar Reads contest.(Tristar Reads)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane County High sophomore Lucas Hinds and third-grade homeschooler Wesley Martin are walking away with $1,000 college scholarships after beating out students across the state in the Tristar Reads contest.

The contest, started in 2016, is aimed at making sure students read over the summer, staying sharp for the fall semester. Hinds won the high school division, reading for a combined 1.2 million minutes over the summer with three other winners across the state. Martin took home the elementary school prize.

Hinds said math is his favorite school subject, appropriately naming Game Theory: Understanding the Mathematics of Life by Brian Clegg as his book of the summer.

“I just read things that I enjoyed! When you enjoy something, it’s a lot easier to find time to do it, whether it be on a long road trip, relaxing by the pool, or right before bed,” said Hinds. “I enjoy being able to learn more about anything that that comes to mind, there’s always something.”

Hinds read 29,155 minutes, and Martin logged 15,271 minutes over the summer.

“I homeschool year-round, and we decided to do a summer of reading so all my lessons were based on reading different books,” said Martin. “I really like gaining so much knowledge!”

Taylor Alsup in Smyrna took home the overall prize and Gibson Weber of Murfreesboro won the middle school category. Tristar Reads was set up by Tennesseans for Student Success, an organization of caregivers, parents, teachers and more supporting Tennessee students.

