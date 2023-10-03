Search underway for missing Bell County teen
Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office announced they have taken a missing juvenile report on 14-year-old Dalton Fleet.
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.
Officials said 14-year-old Dalton Fleet was last seen on his bike on Sunday at 4:45 P.M. near Old Ridge Road off Old Pineville Pike.
Those with information are asked to contact Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.
