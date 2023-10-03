Search underway for missing Bell County teen

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WVLT) - Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

Officials said 14-year-old Dalton Fleet was last seen on his bike on Sunday at 4:45 P.M. near Old Ridge Road off Old Pineville Pike.

Those with information are asked to contact Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.