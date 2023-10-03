South Knoxville’s iconic JFG sign is nowhere to be seen

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was impossible to miss as people crossed the Gay Street Bridge into South Knoxville. The iconic JFG Coffee sign has lit up the southern of the Scruffy City riverside for decades.

As of Tuesday morning, though, the sign has been taken down. At this time, it isn’t clear why.

The sign itself is owned by Reily Foods Company. Reily started in New Orleans and built up the Luzianne tea brand before acquiring the JFG Coffee Company in 1965. WVLT News spoke with Reily Foods, but they were not able to share at the time why the sign had been taken down.

The land the sign, now just a frame, sits on is owned by Kerbela Temple Holding Corp, according to property records. Those same records do not list a sale, and a representative with Kerbela told WVLT News that, while offers have been made to purchase the property, no sale is currently in the works.

Kerbela also confirmed that the sign had not been maintained for years; it was often not even turned on.

WVLT News has also reached out to the City of Knoxville for information.

This is a developing story.

