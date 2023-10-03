Tennessee basketball determined to make program history in 2023-24 season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The goals for 2023-2024 are simple for Tennessee basketball: they want to be a Final Four, National Championship contending team.

Realizing those goals is a completely different story. With 5th-years Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James returning, this is a program that believes they have what it takes to reach those goals.

James explained how it was a key reason why he decided to return for another season. “You know, I’ve been here for years and I haven’t been able to do that. But I think coming back with the roster that we have the group of guys that we have the coaches that we have, I think that we have a really good shot at making history for sure,” he said.

“We have two key guys back and Josiah and Santi that was sort of part of the foundation of last year’s team and they’re back again,” said forward Tobe Awaka. “And I know that that loss in the Sweet 16 didn’t sit well with them. So I think that we’re, sort of as a group, out for a vengeance to make history for Tennessee.”

As excited as anyone for the new season is Head Coach Rick Barnes, who’s entering his ninth season on Rocky Top. Barnes has a nice mix of youth and veteran leadership returning, a group that spent a lot of time together this summer during a trip to Italy.

”We wanted to build the camaraderie with the new players and let them have a lot of time together. We get time during the summer; we don’t want to be tired come March, and it’s time now that we no longer practice more practices and the grind is tough,” said Barnes.

James added, “The biggest thing was being around a group of guys who I felt like was on the same page. We want to do something that’s never been done at Tennessee and we have a roster to do that. And Zakai probably would not let me leave even if I wanted to. It’s just being around the guys and everybody being on the same page that really drew me towards coming back.”

Freddie Dilione added, “I think the biggest thing for us to learn defensively is like not taking no plays off just you know, pushing your body to go through that.

“I feel like I’ll defense will be will be top-notch just because of the coaching style of Coach Barnes,” said Zakai Zeigler. “He’s not gonna let you just go out there and score 30 and give up 30. So just him being honest every day no matter what about, that it will be really good for everybody.

“The games that will be on probably be two or three-possession games,” said James. “It’s about taking care of the details right now. Taking care of the details throughout the summer, and then preseason and I think that if you do that you create good daily habits it’ll it’ll work out in your favor. When by the time the games get here.”

