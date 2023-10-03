Tennessee’s Bru McCoy still working to donate AEDs to youth sports programs despite injury

McCoy teamed up with Huddle for Hearts as part of an NIL deal to offer an AED donation for every touchdown he scored in the 2023-24 season.
Bru McCoy walks back to the huddle during Tennessee's game against Virginia
Bru McCoy walks back to the huddle during Tennessee's game against Virginia(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy is still working to donate AED machines to youth sports programs, despite suffering a season-ending injury while the Vols faced off against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Previous Coverage: Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery

McCoy teamed up with Huddle for Hearts as part of an NIL deal to offer an AED donation for every touchdown he scored in the 2023-24 season. The initiative was part of a partnership with the Peyton Walker Foundation, ZOLL Medical, Rescue One and Master Medical Equipment.

Now, Huddle for Hearts is working with Tennessee to make changes to their arrangement with McCoy.

In the meantime, however, the group and McCoy, along with the star player’s family, are asking people to “rally for Bru” by donating to his cause.

“We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to check in on Bru and sent thoughts, prayers and words of encouragement. While we are heartbroken this happened, we hope to continue his mission with Huddle for Hearts and providing CPR training and AEDs to under-served communities,” said Bru’s mom, Shelby McCoy.

His father, Horace McCoy, had a similar outlook, saying “everyone is asking us how they can help – supporting Bru’s mission is a great way to rally for Bru! Let’s show him some love and get him through this.”

The organization is set to release more information about the initiative once they are finalized.

