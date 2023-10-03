Warm, sunny afternoons for now, some rain to a cool-down ahead

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the cold front that will take us from above average to below average temperatures.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Afternoon temperatures continue to crank up to well above average, but a cold front will bring some rain and then a big cool down.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

At least the clear sky at night lets the heat escape, with a low of 58 degrees this morning. Patches of fog are developing again this morning.

Temperatures climb quickly, to top out about 10 degrees above average at 87 degrees. At least in the shade you can find some relief, thanks to a light, cool breeze and low humidity.

Tonight will stay mostly clear, with patches of fog developing. The low will drop to around 59 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs remain in the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday is mostly sunny, then we’ll see some more clouds starting to increasing Thursday afternoon.

A cold front moves in Friday afternoon to evening, with spotty to scattered rain and storms. It looks to bring about a 40% coverage to our area into the early night hours, then spotty by morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re going from well above average to below average! We’re looking at highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this weekend into next week, with some upper 40s in the mornings.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after...
‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end...
Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it

Latest News

A strong cold front brings cooler temperatures for all
Staying hot Tuesday but tracking a cool down later this week
Warmer weather on the way with lower humidity
Staying hot Tuesday but tracking a cool down later this week
Staying hot Tuesday but tracking a cool down later this week
Staying hot Tuesday but tracking a cool down later this week
A strong cold front brings cooler temperatures for all
Staying hot Tuesday but tracking a cool down later this week