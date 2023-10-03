Warm and sunny ahead of late week cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The very warm temperatures and sunshine continue for the next couple of days. A cold front arrives later in the week bringing some rain and a big weekend cool down.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping to near 59 degrees by Wednesday morning. There could be some areas of fog in the morning as well.

Highs are back in the mid-80s Wednesday with plenty of sunshine! We could see a few high clouds move in by the afternoon hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out with sunshine but clouds move in by the afternoon to evening hours. Highs drop to near 83 degrees which is still above our average high of 77 for this time of year.

A cold front moves in Friday bringing spotty showers in the morning to a few more scattered showers by the afternoon to evening hours. Highs will be near 76 degrees, but the cool air doesn’t really arrive until the weekend. A few showers linger overnight Friday into early Saturday morning.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re going from well above average to below average! We’re looking at highs in the upper 60s to low 70s this weekend into next week, with some temperatures upper 40s in the mornings.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.