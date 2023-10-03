Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway

The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee OSHA officials told WVLT News they were investigating the death of a worker in Powell.

On Tuesday, TOSHA officials received a report that a worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell. An investigator went to the area to find out the circumstances that led to the worker’s death.

TOSHA officials said it usually takes eight to 10 weeks to investigate fatalities, and they would only release more information once the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story. WVLT News has a crew on the way to the scene.

