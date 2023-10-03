Zoo Knoxville mourning loss of zebra

Die Toekoms arrived at Zoo Knoxville in 2018 and fathered two offspring, Mosi and Rosi, who both live at Zoo Knoxville.
Zoo Knoxville announced the loss of one of their zebras on Tuesday. Die Toekoms was an...
Zoo Knoxville announced the loss of one of their zebras on Tuesday. Die Toekoms was an 8-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra who zoo officials said died after complications with his intestines.(Zoo Knoxville)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the loss of one of their zebras on Tuesday. Die Toekoms was an eight-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra who zoo officials said died after complications with his intestines.

Officials said caretakers noticed Die Toekoms was showing signs of gastrointestinal discomfort and gave him medication to help ease the pain.

They discovered a bowel obstruction and then transported Die Toekoms to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for emergency surgery.

Zoo Knoxville officials said they discovered a large section of Die Toekoms’ small intestine had twisted. Because surgeons determined that he would not be able to recover, the zebra was humanely euthanized.

“Unfortunately, despite our rapid intervention and the skilled team working to save him, the prognosis for Die Toekoms was grim,” said Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education. “The kindest thing we could do was make sure he left this world peacefully and with dignity.”

Die Toekoms arrived at Zoo Knoxville in 2018 and fathered two offspring, Mosi and Rosi, who both live at Zoo Knoxville.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end...
Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it

Latest News

Paige WX
Warm and sunny ahead of late week cold front
Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after...
‘A hero’ | Who was fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely?
Fallen Deputy Tucker Blakely is escorted to Mynatt Funeral Home in Powell
Deputy Tucker Blakely Procession
Officials with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office announced they have taken a missing juvenile...
Missing Bell County teen found safe, sheriff’s office says