Zoo Knoxville mourning loss of zebra

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the loss of one of their zebras on Tuesday. Die Toekoms was an eight-year-old Hartmann’s mountain zebra who zoo officials said died after complications with his intestines.

Officials said caretakers noticed Die Toekoms was showing signs of gastrointestinal discomfort and gave him medication to help ease the pain.

They discovered a bowel obstruction and then transported Die Toekoms to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine for emergency surgery.

Zoo Knoxville officials said they discovered a large section of Die Toekoms’ small intestine had twisted. Because surgeons determined that he would not be able to recover, the zebra was humanely euthanized.

“Unfortunately, despite our rapid intervention and the skilled team working to save him, the prognosis for Die Toekoms was grim,” said Phil Colclough, Director of Animal Care, Conservation and Education. “The kindest thing we could do was make sure he left this world peacefully and with dignity.”

Die Toekoms arrived at Zoo Knoxville in 2018 and fathered two offspring, Mosi and Rosi, who both live at Zoo Knoxville.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.