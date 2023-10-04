Fall events for you and your family to Find Your Fun

Lots of fun this weekend to Find Your Fun
By Jacob Durham
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Friday, October 6th

Dinosaurs are coming to Knoxville! Jurassic Quest is coming to the Knoxville Convention Center this weekend, starting Friday at noon. Enjoy life-sized dinosaurs, walking dinosaur rides, fossils and more! Make sure to bring socks for the kids, so they can enjoy the inflatables. Tickets range from $19-$36.

It’s the first Friday of the month. Enjoy the First Friday Artwalk in downtown Knoxville. You can explore galleries and studios and roam through various shops hosting open houses. There will be performance art, live music along the streets and great food at local restaurants. The evening starts at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through 11:45 p.m.

Saturday, October 7th

Horse Haven of Tennessee is hosting a Fall Harvest Festival and Craft Fair. You can find a pumpkin patch, pony rides, a petting zoo and more. Live music and food will be available along with a silent auction.

You’ll need an armband, which will cost $10, but will get you a free pumpkin, pony ride, petting zoo, face painting and all games. Parking will also be $10.

Movies at the Museum are returning, and this week it’s at the Blount Mansion. This week will feature the movie Thunder Road and will begin at 8 p.m. The event is free, but donations are welcome to help the museum’s preservation mission.

Sunday, October 8th

With fall temperatures arriving, it’s the perfect time to hit the pumpkin patches! Oakes Farm Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch has loads of family fun. You can enjoy a corn maze, a hayride to a pumpkin patch, a critter exhibit and so much more! Tickets range from $18 to $21 depending if you get them online or at the gate with an additional cost of $6 for any size pumpkin.

