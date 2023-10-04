Fright Nights are back at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure

The year-round haunted house is celebrating 25 years of spooky Halloween antics.
By Whitney Turner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ripley’s Haunted Adventure is celebrating 25 years of Fright Nights!

Every weekend in October, you can check out the “G&S Dead and Breakfast: The Place Where Everyone is Dying to Stay!” The spooky theme comes complete with zombie bellhops, ghoulish housekeepers and a creepy concierge. That’s just to name a few of the many characters you will encounter.

“We wanted to do something we have never done in the past to commemorate our 25th Fright Night anniversary. We think that this is a popular theme from so many great and timeless movies through the years. We hope that everyone will come, check in, and stay awhile with us!” said Dustyn Ivey, general manager of Ripley’s Haunted Adventure.

Showtimes are 4 p.m. to11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, and Halloween, with showings 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Single admission tickets are $16.99 for ages 12 and up and $9.99 for ages 6-11. Due to the scary nature of the show, no one under the age of six is allowed.

You can find Ripley’s Haunted Adventure at traffic light #8 on the Parkway in Gatlinburg.

