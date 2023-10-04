‘He was an amazing person and a protector’ | Friend honors fallen Knox Co. deputy

Andrew Smith, the current band director for Powell High School, is honoring and remembering his former band mate Deputy Tucker Blakely.
By Ellie Byrd
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friends and family continued to share their memories of fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely.

Andrew Smith was band mates with Blakely and is the current band director at Powell High School. He’s using the loss of his friend as a life lesson to students - that you’re never promised another day.

“I think through this tragedy that is one thing a lot of people are kind of starting to slow down and realize you know there are things that are important in life but there are things that I think we go through and just don’t make the time for,” said Smith. “I think a lot of people in our community, especially our band family has started to make time, ‘hey we need to get together, we need to see each other.’ It’s a time to come together and honor Tucker who he was but also rekindle some friendships.”

Smith was an eighth-grader, when he was asked to join the Powell High School band. That’s where he met Blakely, who was two years older than him but Smith said he made him and everyone feel right at home.

“I don’t think he ever considered himself to be a leader but he was just naturally one. For me as an eighth-grader, for me as a Freshman a lot of other people would kind of look up to him as kind of how to act, how to be and he made it fun,” said Smith.

The band not only brought Smith and Blakely together, but it’s where Blakely met his wife as well. Smith said he wasn’t surprised when Blakely went into the military and then law enforcement because he always wanted to help people.

“Tucker was an amazing person. He was a protector, he was so charismatic and so funny and so humorous and made the people around him feel welcomed and for us, I think its important that we try to embody a lot of that,” Smith said.

Smith said the band will be performing their halftime show against Central in honor of Blakely by spelling out his initials.

There will also be a wreath laying ceremony, as well as a moment of silence for students to pay their respects.

“That will be emotional and it will be hard for us but we will get through this, this tragedy and try and take things moving forward the way that Tucker would have wanted in a positive and encouraging way,” said Smith.

Smith said the band will continue to wear ribbons in memory of Blakely and the heroic sacrifice he made for the community throughout the rest of the football season.

