HonorAir Knoxville brings more than 100 East Tenn. veterans to Washington D.C.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee veterans had the opportunity to travel to Washington D.C. Wednesday to experience the nation’s capital.

They got to see the monuments built in honor of their sacrifices.

The got to see many sites including the United State Capital Building, the Washington Monument and the World War II Memorial.

Many of the veterans on the trip served in the Vietnam War and had never been to Washington D.C. before.

“It’s a wonderful place,” Vietnam Veteran Gene Cobble said. “It’s a wonderful atmosphere, got a few names I want to look up. Guys and friends.”

Some of them brought pencil and paper to scribble over the names of ones they once knew, as a keepsake to bring back home.

More than 130 veterans took the trip for free on Wednesday.

Honor Air Flight Returns to Knoxville HonorAir Knoxville took 130 East Tennessee veterans to our nation's capital to see the monuments built to honor their sacrifices. MORE: https://tinyurl.com/bdfrdh4d Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.