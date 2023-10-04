Maynardville remembers fallen Knox County deputy

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While East Tennessee continues to mourn the loss of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Tucker Blakely, one city in particular is feeling the hurt on a personal level.

Ty and Tucker Blakely are brothers, who both have a heart for public service and both served in the US Army.

After their military service, Ty Blakely went on to work in local government and eventually became Maynardville’s mayor while his brother Tucker Blakely went on to work at the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Outside of the Maynardville City Hall, there’s now a memorial in Tucker Blakely’s honor that the city manager helped put up.

“It’s with great pain that we have to put this up, but it’s in honor of him and his family, they’ll be in our prayers,” said City Manager Thomas McCormick.

While the city honors him with the memorial, the Maynardville Police Department is remembering Tucker Blakely by wearing a memorial band over their badges.

“When it comes to law enforcement as a whole, we all stand by each other through thick and thin no matter what,” said Jimmie Wolfenbarger with Maynardville Police.

The memorial will be up for the foreseeable future, and the flags will remain half-staff until further notice according to McCormick.

Funeral arrangements for Blakely have not been announced yet.

