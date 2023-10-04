Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Highway 127 on Wednesday.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple people were airlifted to different hospitals after a crash on Highway 127 North in Crossville on Wednesday.

Two vehicles were involved and three people had to be rescued using the jaws of life, according to officials with Crossville Fire and Rescue.

“Three people were extricated with the Jaws of Life by Fire Rescue personnel and airlifted to a regional trauma center and one patient was transported to CMC by Cumberland County EMS,” officials said.

The southbound lanes were closed so helicopters could land and transport the patients.

“Prayers for the injured and their families,” officials said.

Posted by Crossville Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

