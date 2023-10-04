Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple people were airlifted to different hospitals after a crash on Highway 127 North in Crossville on Wednesday.

Two vehicles were involved and three people had to be rescued using the jaws of life, according to officials with Crossville Fire and Rescue.

“Three people were extricated with the Jaws of Life by Fire Rescue personnel and airlifted to a regional trauma center and one patient was transported to CMC by Cumberland County EMS,” officials said.

The southbound lanes were closed so helicopters could land and transport the patients.

“Prayers for the injured and their families,” officials said.

Crossville Fire Rescue, Cumberland County EMS and Crossville Police responded to a serious crash today on Highway... Posted by Crossville Fire & Rescue on Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.