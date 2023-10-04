One more warm day before the cold front arrives

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a big cool down by the weekend.
By Paige Noël
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of these above-average temperatures before a big cool-down arrives. This big cool-down comes with a cold front and some rain.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few more clouds are possible tonight with a lower warm around 61 degrees.

Thursday comes with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs are slightly cooler at 83 degrees, but that is still above our average high of 76 for this time of year. We’ll see more clouds and some stray showers in the evening hours. Isolated showers move in overnight as that cold front arrives Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers arrive mid-day Friday at a 40% coverage and now moves out of here by the later evening hours. Highs are right near average at 76 degrees.

A few showers linger overnight Friday, but we should by dry by Saturday morning. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s for highs both Saturday and Sunday! Both days come with breezy conditions. Winds could gust up to 15-20 mph, making it feel a little chilly. Sunday morning starts out in the upper 40s!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start the week with mornings in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees and the afternoon temperatures gradually rise to the mid-70s, or closer to normal. We’re looking to stay dry most of the week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after...
‘A hero’ | Who was fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely?
The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Paige WX
Still warm with increasing clouds before a cold front moves in
Paige WX
Still warm with increasing clouds before a cold front moves in
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain for some and then a big cool-down for all in our...
Still warm with increasing clouds before a cold front moves in
Cooler weather arrives this weekend
Warm and sunny ahead of late week cold front