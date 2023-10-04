One more warm day before the cold front arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have one more day of these above-average temperatures before a big cool-down arrives. This big cool-down comes with a cold front and some rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few more clouds are possible tonight with a lower warm around 61 degrees.

Thursday comes with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Highs are slightly cooler at 83 degrees, but that is still above our average high of 76 for this time of year. We’ll see more clouds and some stray showers in the evening hours. Isolated showers move in overnight as that cold front arrives Friday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered showers arrive mid-day Friday at a 40% coverage and now moves out of here by the later evening hours. Highs are right near average at 76 degrees.

A few showers linger overnight Friday, but we should by dry by Saturday morning. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s for highs both Saturday and Sunday! Both days come with breezy conditions. Winds could gust up to 15-20 mph, making it feel a little chilly. Sunday morning starts out in the upper 40s!

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start the week with mornings in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees and the afternoon temperatures gradually rise to the mid-70s, or closer to normal. We’re looking to stay dry most of the week.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

