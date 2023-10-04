Public encouraged to pay respects to fallen Knox County deputy in downtown Knoxville

Blakely was 29 and leaves behind a wife and 5-year-old son.
Public encouraged to pay respects for fallen Knox County deputy in downtown Knoxville
Public encouraged to pay respects for fallen Knox County deputy in downtown Knoxville(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sheriff Tom Spangler is encouraging the public to pay their respects to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tucker Blakely, who died after responding to a domestic call Sunday night.

Previous Coverage: ‘A hero’ | Who was fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely?

Blakely was 29 and leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son. While the family and the sheriff’s office are still working on funeral arrangements, the office is setting up a memorial in the grassy area across from the Knoxville City-County Building at 400 Main St.

Previous Coverage: Maynardville remembers fallen Knox County deputy

The public is welcome to visit the spot, where KCSO will place Blakely’s patrol car, starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after...
‘A hero’ | Who was fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely?
The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Paige WX
Still warm with increasing clouds before a cold front moves in
Sevier County Courthouse
Sevier County EMA and City of Gatlinburg to test warning sirens
Experience Ripley's 25th season of Fright Nights every Friday, Saturday, Sunday & Halloween in...
Fright Nights are back at Ripley’s Haunted Adventure
You might hear warning sirens in Sevier County Wednesday, Oct. 4, but there’s no reason to panic.
Sevier County EMA and City of Gatlinburg to test warning sirens