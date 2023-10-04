Public encouraged to pay respects to fallen Knox County deputy in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sheriff Tom Spangler is encouraging the public to pay their respects to Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Tucker Blakely, who died after responding to a domestic call Sunday night.

Blakely was 29 and leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old son. While the family and the sheriff’s office are still working on funeral arrangements, the office is setting up a memorial in the grassy area across from the Knoxville City-County Building at 400 Main St.

The public is welcome to visit the spot, where KCSO will place Blakely’s patrol car, starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

