Sevier County EMA and City of Gatlinburg to test warning sirens

Sevier County EMA and the City of Gatlinburg will be testing their outdoor warning siren system.
Sevier County Courthouse
Sevier County Courthouse(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You might hear warning sirens in Sevier County on Wednesday, Oct. 4, but there’s no reason to panic. Sevier County EMA and the City of Gatlinburg will be testing their outdoor warning siren system between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.

While Wednesday’s siren sounding is just a test, Sevier County EMA wants to remind people that, in a real emergency, they should tune in to local news outlets, listen to 1680 AM on the radio and follow instructions from local emergency officials.

