Sevier County tests emergency sirens

Sevier County tested 24 emergency sirens on Thursday.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did your phone sound alarms Wednesday afternoon? Emergency signals were tested nationwide.

In Sevier County, an alert system put into place after the 2016 wildfires was tested.

There are 24 sirens across Sevier County to alert you to a pending natural disaster.

“We have nine within the City of Gatlinburg and then the other 15 are outside throughout the county. They’re spread out across the county,” said Emergency Management Director Joe Ayers.

What the county learned after the 2016 wildfires, was people needed to know what the alerts mean.

Sevier County installed alert systems that’s not just a series of sirens, but audible specific messages about the alert.

“Loudspeaker, audible systems will allow you to provide a voice notification to also provide instructions where we have larger confinement or more individuals in the open area,” said Ayers.

Ayers said there were a couple of things that you can take away from the testing. Make sure that you’ve got the alerts that went out on your mobile device and make sure that you have a ‘go kit‘ ready just in case you need to run at a moment’s notice.

“Disasters can happen any time. We encourage individuals to be prepared, to be able to leave at a moment’s notice. But also we ask them to build those go kits, go bags, things like that, so that they can help take care of themselves,” he added.

In that to-go bag you need water, cash and any medications you may need and then know how you’ll get more information about the alert.

“The approach we’re taking is there’s not one sound for each type of hazard. If you hear that siren, we encourage individuals to tune into local tv and radio news agencies to get emergency warnings,” he said.

Emergency managers said the sirens operated as expected.

Sevier County tests all of their sirens every month. The main one at the courthouse goes off every Wednesday at noon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely, 29, died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center after...
‘A hero’ | Who was fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely?
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Latest News

Former high school band mate and current band director for Powell High School remembers his...
Honoring Deputy Blakely.
Paying Respects to Deputy Blakely
Public encouraged to pay respects to fallen Knox County deputy at memorial, funeral
Knox County residents pay respects to fallen Deputy Tucker Blakely, who died after responding...
Paying Respects to Deputy Blakely
One more warm day before the cold front arrives
One more warm day before the cold front arrives