Sevier County tests emergency sirens

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did your phone sound alarms Wednesday afternoon? Emergency signals were tested nationwide.

In Sevier County, an alert system put into place after the 2016 wildfires was tested.

There are 24 sirens across Sevier County to alert you to a pending natural disaster.

“We have nine within the City of Gatlinburg and then the other 15 are outside throughout the county. They’re spread out across the county,” said Emergency Management Director Joe Ayers.

What the county learned after the 2016 wildfires, was people needed to know what the alerts mean.

Sevier County installed alert systems that’s not just a series of sirens, but audible specific messages about the alert.

“Loudspeaker, audible systems will allow you to provide a voice notification to also provide instructions where we have larger confinement or more individuals in the open area,” said Ayers.

Ayers said there were a couple of things that you can take away from the testing. Make sure that you’ve got the alerts that went out on your mobile device and make sure that you have a ‘go kit‘ ready just in case you need to run at a moment’s notice.

“Disasters can happen any time. We encourage individuals to be prepared, to be able to leave at a moment’s notice. But also we ask them to build those go kits, go bags, things like that, so that they can help take care of themselves,” he added.

In that to-go bag you need water, cash and any medications you may need and then know how you’ll get more information about the alert.

“The approach we’re taking is there’s not one sound for each type of hazard. If you hear that siren, we encourage individuals to tune into local tv and radio news agencies to get emergency warnings,” he said.

Emergency managers said the sirens operated as expected.

Sevier County tests all of their sirens every month. The main one at the courthouse goes off every Wednesday at noon.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.