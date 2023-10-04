Some downtown roads temporarily closed for Knox Pride events

Knox Pride events are scheduled for Oct. 6 and 7 in downtown.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are planning to travel through downtown Knoxville over the weekend, make sure you plan your trip in advance because some roads will be closed for Knox Pride events.

Knox Pride events will take place throughout the weekend with the Knox Pride Parade on Friday, Oct. 6, and the Knox Pride Fest on Saturday, Oct. 7 at World’s Fair Park. The Knox Pride Fest is scheduled to run from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Knox Pride Parade is expected to run for about an hour starting at 7 p.m.

The route for this year’s parade will begin on the south side of the Gay Street Bridge and will continue down Gay Street to Magnolia Avenue.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure parking and a good spot to observe the parade along the route. There will be free parking available after 6 p.m. in available city-owned parking garages, as well as the Dwight Kessel Garage on State Street.

Parking on the street will be unavailable on Gay Street between Hill Avenue and Magnolia Avenue starting at 3:30 p.m.

The Gay Street Bridge will be closed between Sevier Avenue and Hill Avenue at 5 p.m. The remainder of the route for the parade will be closed at 6:45 p.m.

World’s Fair Park Drive and Clinch Avenue between Henley Street and Eleventh Street will also be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 7 during the Knox Pride Fest.

For more information about Knox Pride events, click here.

