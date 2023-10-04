Still warm with increasing clouds before a cold front moves in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s very warm for a couple more days, but we are starting to see hints of change with gradually increasing clouds. Then we’ll catch some rain and storms, as a cold front moves through and brings temperatures down to below average.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear morning, with patchy fog again. We’re starting the day with lows in the mid 50s to low 60s, with Knoxville around 59 degrees. That’s 5 degrees above average.

We continue to run closer to 10 degrees above average in the afternoon, with a high today of 86 degrees. It’s a mostly sunny day, as high clouds move in and just filter a little sunshine. The humidity is still at a mild level, with a light cool breeze.

Clouds continue to increase this evening into tonight, making it more partly cloudy with a warmer low of 61 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday comes with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, leaving us closer to 83 degrees. A stray shower is possible by the evening, as the humidity has to increase to support more rain.

We’ll have some scattered, light showers Thursday night, then the front’s broken line of rain showers and spotty storms moves through at a 40% coverage Friday. We’ll be closer to 76 degrees, then the cooler air moves in!

We’re going from well above average to below average! This weekend temperatures are in the upper 60s in the afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start the week with mornings in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees and the afternoon temperatures gradually rise to mid 70s, or closer to normal. We’re looking to stay dry most of the week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.