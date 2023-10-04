Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect is in custody after Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a domestic call on Mallard Bay Drive, officials with the KCSO say.

Deputies responded to a situation on Mallard Bay Drive, officials said, but the suspect had left by the time they got there. A short time later, deputies reportedly tracked him down near the West Hills I-40 exit ramp. The suspect, identified as Michael Soch, 34, was taken into custody.

Soch was charged with assault.

