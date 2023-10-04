Tennessee mourns passing of Hall of Fame track coach Chuck Rohe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee men’s track and field and cross country head coach Chuck Rohe passed away Tuesday morning in Ocoee, Florida. He was 92 years old.

Rohe coached the Tennessee track & field program from 1962 to 1971 and led the Volunteers to a dominant stretch of 21 consecutive SEC titles across cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field.

His Tennessee squads sported an impressive 130-18-2 (.873) dual record over nine seasons and finished in the top 10 at the NCAA Championships on seven occasions. In 1967, Rohe was named the United States Track & Field Coach of the Year.

Rohe also was the architect of the championship-level relationship between Tennessee’s track and football programs, helping the Vols succeed in both sports by enabling student-athletes (17 in total) to participate in each.

He served as the director of football recruiting under head coach Doug Dickey and mentored a pair of football All-Americans in Richmond Flowers and Chip Kell, in addition to Dick Evey.

In fact, three football athletes who also competed on Rohe’s track & field teams earned All-America acclaim in their respective events.

Rohe’s legacy included an effort to build an Olympic-quality track & field facility in the heart of campus with the construction of Tom Black Track in the mid-1960s. Tennessee’s home venue opened in 1967 and has served as the host site of numerous collegiate championship events in addition to the 1994 USA Track & Field Championships.

Rohe lived his later years in Orlando, Florida, and had made numerous trips to Knoxville over the past decade. His last visit to Rocky Top was in April 2023, when he was inducted into the Tennessee Athletics Hall of Fame.

Funeral arrangements for Coach Rohe are pending and will be shared at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.