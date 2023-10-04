Tennessee Vols season opener in Nashville generated over $20M in economic impact

“With a monumental attendance of 69,507, it etched its name as the largest college football game ever hosted at Nissan Stadium.”
Tennessee Vols’ season opener in Nashville generated more than $20M in economic impact
Tennessee Vols’ season opener in Nashville generated more than $20M in economic impact(Nashville Sports Council)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Volunteers are finding more ways to surprise people outside of their play on the field. This time, it’s the amount of money the 2023 squad’s presence in Nashville generated to open the season.

The Vols opened their 2023 campaign at Nissan Stadium against Virginia on Sept. 2, and according to the Nashville Sports Council, the game brought a $20.3 million economic impact to Nashville.

“With a monumental attendance of 69,507, it etched its name as the largest college football game ever hosted at Nissan Stadium, reaffirming Nashville’s position as a top-tier sports destination. A nationwide viewership of 2.5 million fans further elevated the event’s profile,” the council said.

The council adds that more than 41,000 out-of-towners made the journey to Music City to see the Volunteers dominate the Cavaliers to open the season.

Below is a breakdown of the numbers for Tennessee vs. Virginia:

  • Attendance: 69,507
  • Viewers: 2,573,121
  • Out of town visitors: 41,268
  • Room nights: 15,863
  • Out-of-town spending (per day): $257.06
  • In-town spending (per day): $284.66
  • Direct economic impact: $20,271,693.58

“The $20.3 million generated by the Tennessee vs. Virginia game showcases Nashville’s continued position as a college football hub, highlighting the city’s exceptional economic impact in the sports tourism sector,” Scott Ramsey, President and CEO of the Nashville Sports Council, said. “This kickoff game demonstrates how sports can energize tourism, bolster local businesses and firmly establish Nashville as the ultimate destination for memorable college football moments.”

