‘They don’t judge you,” | The Gateway recovery center celebrates one year by sharing success story

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee recovery center is celebrating success stories as it reaches the one year mark.

Among the many success stories, is a woman named Jasmine Morrison.

“They don’t judge you, they make you feel comfortable,” she said.

Morrison said she is a former substance user.

“Coming off fentanyl, little bit of cocaine, alcohol, and Xanaxes,” Morrison said. “I didn’t have no money, and I needed a bed and a halfway house.”

Morrison said she nearly died from her substance abuse.

“I remember when they used to Narcan me. And I used to get so mad, like why are you trying to save my life?” she said.

But, she found the Metro Drug Coalition and The Gateway. She said they helped her find a place to live, get sober, create a resume, and find a job.

Now, she works in recovery, and volunteers at The Gateway to help others going through substance addictions.

“If I can just help one person, I did a good deed,” Morrison said.

Morrison is one of many people The Gateway has helped over the past year. Leaders said they’ve completed nearly 23,000 services to the recovery community, and it’s making a difference.

“We’re seeing overdose deaths slow down a little bit,” Karen Pershing said, executive director for MDC.

Pershing said they’re hoping to see a significant decrease in the next few years. She said they’ve added several new programs at The Gateway throughout the year to help as many people as possible, like sober yoga, family support services, and faith-based meetings.

“We’re continuing to look at the needs of the population that’s walking through the door, and add programming as we see a need,” Pershing said.

She said the MDC is still working to open phase two of The Gateway. It will include a public coffee shop and a recreation area with a gym. They’re hoping to open that by the end of the year.

