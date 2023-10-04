UT Softball receives huge commitment from Farragut standout

Farragut standout catcher Elsa Morrison selects Lady Vols softball.
Farragut standout catcher Elsa Morrison selects Lady Vols softball.
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big recruiting win for head coach Karen Weekly and her Tennessee softball program.

Farragut standout Elsa Morrison announced her commitment to the Lady Vols via social media on Tuesday.

The junior catcher visited the program last weekend after trips to Florida State, LSU and Texas last month but has decided that good ‘Ol Rocky Top is where she wants to be.

Morrison was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year, the first Farragut softball player to earn the honor.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff unveils new cruiser design.
‘Lived as a hero, died as a hero’ | Knox Co. deputy dies after responding to domestic call
The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated
Knoxville Police Department officials announced they are investigating a deadly crash that...
Driver killed in deadly crash, Knoxville police say
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy (15) lies on the field after being injured, while tight end...
Tennessee’s star receiver Bru McCoy suffers season-ending injury, undergoes surgery
Benton County Sheriff's Office, TN.
Tennessee fisherman hooks homemade bomb, deputy shoots it

Latest News

Vol coaching legend passes away at the age of 92
Tennessee mourns passing of Hall of Fame track coach Chuck Rohe
Tennessee basketball annual media day
Tennessee basketball determined to make program history in 2023-24 season
Tennessee wide receiver Bru McCoy is still working to donate AED machines to youth sports...
Tennessee’s Bru McCoy still working to donate AEDs to youth sports programs despite injury
UT Vols basketball logo
Tennessee basketball’s Market Square Madness to return in October