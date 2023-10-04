UT Softball receives huge commitment from Farragut standout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A big recruiting win for head coach Karen Weekly and her Tennessee softball program.

Farragut standout Elsa Morrison announced her commitment to the Lady Vols via social media on Tuesday.

The junior catcher visited the program last weekend after trips to Florida State, LSU and Texas last month but has decided that good ‘Ol Rocky Top is where she wants to be.

Morrison was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Tennessee Softball Player of the Year, the first Farragut softball player to earn the honor.

