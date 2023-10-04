Volunteers needed to keep Tennessee waters clean

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful is looking for volunteers to help with cleanup efforts for Tennessee waters.

Any volunteers will help the organization meet its goal of surpassing 600,000 pounds of trash removed since the non-profit’s formation in 2016.

KTNRB officials said volunteers will be taken out on 30-foot boats to clean shorelines with large amounts of litter.

“This river system is one of the most beautiful and biodiverse rivers in North America, and it’s always inspiring to see how many people come out during this month of celebrating the Tennessee River watershed,” said Kathleen Gibi, KTNRB Executive Director. “We’re grateful for the continued support from TVA, whose administration challenged us to begin hosting the river celebration that only keeps growing each year!”

The cleanup events scheduled in Tennessee are below:

Saturday, Oct. 14 : Norris Lake in New Tazewell

Sunday, Oct. 15: Cherokee Lake in Bean Station

Anyone interested in volunteering can register on the organization’s website.

