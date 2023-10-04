Young-Williams Animal Center to make a special appearance on Sesame Street in October

The special will be streaming on Max starting Oct. 5.
Young-Williams Animal Center
Young-Williams Animal Center(Young-Williams Animal Center)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This October, Knoxville’s Young-Williams Animal Center is making a special appearance on Sesame Street for the Oscar’s Handmade Halloween special.

The special will feature Oscar the Grouch and Food Network personality Sunny Anderson as they help shelter dogs find their ‘fur-ever homes’ and create DIY Halloween costumes. Special guests Elmo and Tango will also make an appearance to join in on the DIY costume crafts.

Oscar’s Handmade Halloween will be streaming on Max starting Thursday, Oct. 5.

For more information on the streaming event, check out the Young-Williams Animal Center Facebook here.

We have some exciting news!🐾 We got the opportunity to participate in #OscarsHandmadeHalloween, premiering October 5 on Max. Make sure you tune in to see how Oscar helps shelter dogs find their furever homes!

Posted by Young Williams Animal Center on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

