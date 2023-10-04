Young-Williams Animal Center to make a special appearance on Sesame Street in October
The special will be streaming on Max starting Oct. 5.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This October, Knoxville’s Young-Williams Animal Center is making a special appearance on Sesame Street for the Oscar’s Handmade Halloween special.
The special will feature Oscar the Grouch and Food Network personality Sunny Anderson as they help shelter dogs find their ‘fur-ever homes’ and create DIY Halloween costumes. Special guests Elmo and Tango will also make an appearance to join in on the DIY costume crafts.
Oscar’s Handmade Halloween will be streaming on Max starting Thursday, Oct. 5.
For more information on the streaming event, check out the Young-Williams Animal Center Facebook here.
