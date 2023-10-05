12-year-old boy injured after suspect fired several shots into Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a suspect who fired several shots into a Nashville home late Wednesday night, injuring a 12-year-old boy.

Police said detectives are working to determine the motive behind the shooting in the 2700 block of Batavia Street.

The boy was hit by a bullet while he was sitting on a sofa inside the house near a window and suffered non-critical injuries. The suspect fired five shots at the home while they stood outside just before 10 p.m. The shooter then ran away, according to police.

Police believe the boy was not a target in this shooting. He was home with his 15-year-old sister and 1-year-old brother at the time the shooting occurred. They were not injured.

Neighbors said this incident underscores the need for additional safety measures throughout the community.

“It just need to be some changes around here. Police officers need to patrol more, especially after certain hours, these kids out walking around,” a neighbor told WSMV.

This shooting comes at time where at least 40 young people have been shot this year, with boys making up 85% of the total victims, according to data from MNPD.

Anyone with information on the identity of the shooter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

