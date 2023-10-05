12-year-old boy injured after suspect fired several shots into Nashville home

Police said detectives are working to determine the motive behind the shooting in the 2700 block of Batavia Street.
Police said detectives are working to determine the motive behind the shooting in the 2700 block of Batavia Street.
By Caleb Wethington and Jordan James
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a suspect who fired several shots into a Nashville home late Wednesday night, injuring a 12-year-old boy.

Police said detectives are working to determine the motive behind the shooting in the 2700 block of Batavia Street.

The boy was hit by a bullet while he was sitting on a sofa inside the house near a window and suffered non-critical injuries. The suspect fired five shots at the home while they stood outside just before 10 p.m. The shooter then ran away, according to police.

Police believe the boy was not a target in this shooting. He was home with his 15-year-old sister and 1-year-old brother at the time the shooting occurred. They were not injured.

Neighbors said this incident underscores the need for additional safety measures throughout the community.

“It just need to be some changes around here. Police officers need to patrol more, especially after certain hours, these kids out walking around,” a neighbor told WSMV.

This shooting comes at time where at least 40 young people have been shot this year, with boys making up 85% of the total victims, according to data from MNPD.

Anyone with information on the identity of the shooter is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Three found dead in Roane County, sheriff’s office investigating
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
JFG Sign taken down
Knoxville’s JFG sign to shine again, Mayor Kincannon says

Latest News

Bobby Hersha and Tucker Blakely grew up in the same neighborhood, went to high school and...
‘He was my hero’ | One of Deputy Blakely’s best friends mourns his loss
Before the program, student would have to pay to take the course but now they are getting paid...
AMR’s “Earn While You Learn” program helping bring more EMT’s to Knox County
Before the program, student would have to pay to take the course but now they are getting paid...
AMR’s “Earn While You Learn” program helping bring more EMT’s to Knox County
Sevier County Fire Chief said a growing call volume lead to the need for three full-time fire...
Sevier County hires full-time firefighters for 24/7 coverage