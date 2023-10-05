7 teens charged with going on golf cart joyrides around country club, causing at least $26K in damage

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Seven teens have been arrested and charged with vandalizing the Covington County Club in Covington, Tennessee over the course of two months.

According to the Covington Police Department, officers first responded to the golf course on the morning of August 26, where they learned that five golf carts were ridden around the course, damaging property in the process. Three of those carts reportedly had shattered windshields and two were found in a ditch.

Police say the green had burn marks around the holes, and the walls of a sandpit were driven over and damaged.

A week later, officers responded to the same country club after 10 golf carts, one drink cart, and the green were damaged yet again. Detectives were notified that the damage totaled $26,000 after speaking with management.

Over the course of the investigation, detectives conducted several interviews and uncovered video evidence that 18-year-old Gavin Willard and six other teenagers allegedly used the golf carts during the same time the vandalism took place.

All seven have been formally charged:

Three of the juveniles, ages ranging from 14 and 15, were cited for joyriding.

One of the juveniles, age 14, was cited for joyriding, underage possession/consumption of alcohol, and underage possession of tobacco products.

Another one of the juveniles, age 14, was cited for joyriding and vandalism.

The last juvenile, age 14, was cited for joyriding, two counts of vandalism, and underage possession/consumption of alcohol.

Gavin Willard was cited for joyriding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and upon further discovered evidence a warrant was issued for two counts of vandalism.

“After the recent tornadoes which devastated the Covington Country Club, these vandals took advantage of the property’s overall transition of the Country Club as it rebuilds,” said Chief Donna Turner. “The suspects in this case randomly, over the past two months, would walk in from adjacent neighborhoods and commit the vandalisms, underage drinking, and joyriding. We are fortunate that with how reckless these juveniles drove the golf carts, there weren’t any injuries. We will continue to work closely with Country Club staff to reduce future property damage.”

If anyone has any information please contact the Covington Police Department CID at 901-475-1261. Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.

