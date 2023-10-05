Amazon Robotics Facility opens in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Miles of conveyor belts, and thousands of packages every day; the Amazon Robotics Facility in Blount County is officially open.

Thursday marked the ribbon cutting ceremony, and official launch of the robotics facility.

“I think reality has finally set in that Amazon is here,” Ed Mitchell, mayor of Blount County, said.

Not only is it here, but it’s massive. The five floor, three million square-foot facility is home to 16 miles of conveyor belts and thousands of robots.

“This is categorized as a robotics building,” Abhishek Gowriahankar, facility general manager, said. “We’ve got over 5,000 robots in this particular building doing lots of stuff.”

Gowriahankar said this location basically acts as a middle man. They take in packages from all over the country, organize them, then send them off to a second, and then a third warehouse before the package ends up at someone’s door.

He said the packages come in from all over the country, and are distributed all over the country.

“The moment you hit purchase on Amazon.com, from there all the way, from us to get the product from the pod, all the way to the trailer is somewhere around less than four hours,” Gowriahankar said.

Special robots are a big part of the logistics. Some move packages across the warehouse on wheels, reading QR codes on the ground, and dumping packages in certain chutes.

But the warehouse is more than just robots. There are a lot of people too. The facility employs about 1,500 people right now, and they’re looking to hire 1,000 more starting at $17 per hour according to Gowriahankar.

“Well guess what, we won the Super Bowl,” Mitchell said.

He said the warehouse is going to help the local economy, and the people of Blount County.

“What Amazon, not only gives back in jobs, but they give back so much in the communities they’re in,” Mitchell said.

Gowriahankar said up to 40 million products can be moving through the warehouse at any given time.

WVLT News asked warehouse leaders about the other location in Blount County, and the location in Knox County. They said there is no opening date set for either facility yet.

