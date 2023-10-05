CAC Beardsley Community Farm celebrates fall with Knoxville Harvest Festival

The family-friendly festival is completely free to attend.
Knoxville Harvest Festival
Knoxville Harvest Festival(CAC Beardsley Farm)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - CAC Beardsley Community Farm welcomes everyone in the community to attend the Knoxville Harvest Festival on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The Harvest Festival is a family-friendly event that is completely free to attend and will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The festival will celebrate all things fall with free food including chili from Real Good Kitchen, bread from Flour Head Bakery, ice cream from Central Creamery and kombucha from Frog Juice Kombucha.

Kids games and activities will be available, as well as live musical performances are set to take place throughout the festival from The Spooky Oos, 18 Strings and others. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes during the festival.

For more information, click here or call Beardsley Community Farm directly at 865-546-8446.

