Catch an alien on your Ring camera and win $1 million

Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.
Ring is asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their camera devices.(Stringr, Ring)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The doorbell camera company Ring is holding a competition.

It’s asking people to capture evidence of extraterrestrial life on their Ring devices.

If you can prove it – you could win $1 million.

The company said a space expert will review submissions to look for proof.

Skeptics can win too. Ring is also offering a $500 Amazon gift card for the most creative fake.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
Spc. Jeremy Daniel Evans was killed when his transport vehicle flipped, according to officials...
‘Greatly loved’ | Knoxville soldier, Gibbs graduate killed in Alaska crash
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
On Sept. 29, Emily Wyrick released “The Muscle Shoals Sessions EP” featuring three new songs...
‘Stay true to you and your roots’ | Knoxville singer making her way in music

Latest News

WVLT's Lexi Lepof met with forest staff to check-out the damage and find out when you can...
Cherokee National Forest still trying to recover from August floods
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine,...
Biden administration is resuming deportation flights for Venezuelan migrants, AP sources say
President Joe Biden speaks as he holds a meeting to receive a briefing on Ukraine in the Oval...
Biden says he had to use Trump-era funds for the border wall. Asked if barriers work, he says ‘No’
Charmin is introducing Ultra Soft rolls with scalloped edges nationwide this month.
Charmin is making it easier to tear its toilet paper