CheckerNeyland returns for Vols match-up with Texas A&M

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols fans have spoken! #CheckerNeyland will be in full effect as Tennessee takes on Texas A&M in a cross-divisional game on Saturday, Oct. 14.

🟧⬜️ CHECKER NEYLAND



You know the drill → https://t.co/cvz4moOixc — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 5, 2023

#CheckerNeyland is a fan-driven initiative that showcases Tennessees’ iconic checkerboard pattern throughout Neyland Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear orange or white depending on which section their seat is located in. This will be the seventh time the initiative has taken over the stadium in program history.

Saturday’s game against Texas A&M should certainly be a colorful spectacle as the game will be sold out for the 10th consecutive game. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and gates open at 1:30 p.m. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early.

Tennessee is off to a 4-1 start (1-1 in SEC play) on the season and currently holds the No. 22 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after rolling South Carolina 41-20 last Saturday. The Vols go into Saturday’s matchup looking for retribution as the last time these two teams met, the Aggies came away with a 34-13 victory back in December of 2020 during the shortened COVID-19 season.

