#CheckerNeyland returns for Vols match-up with Texas A&M

Fan driven initiative set to take over Neyland Stadium on Oct. 14.
Panoramic view from UT press box
Panoramic view from UT press box(Rick Russo)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Vols fans have spoken! #CheckerNeyland will be in full effect as Tennessee takes on Texas A&M in a cross-divisional game on Saturday, Oct. 14.

#CheckerNeyland is a fan-driven initiative that showcases Tennessees’ iconic checkerboard pattern throughout Neyland Stadium. Fans are encouraged to wear orange or white depending on which section their seat is located in. This will be the seventh time the initiative has taken over the stadium in program history.

Saturday’s game against Texas A&M should certainly be a colorful spectacle as the game will be sold out for the 10th consecutive game. The game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. and gates open at 1:30 p.m. Fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early.

Tennessee is off to a 4-1 start (1-1 in SEC play) on the season and currently holds the No. 22 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll after rolling South Carolina 41-20 last Saturday. The Vols go into Saturday’s matchup looking for retribution as the last time these two teams met, the Aggies came away with a 34-13 victory back in December of 2020 during the shortened COVID-19 season.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
On Sept. 29, Emily Wyrick released “The Muscle Shoals Sessions EP” featuring three new songs...
‘Stay true to you and your roots’ | Knoxville singer making her way in music
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee announces kick off time for Texas A&M game

Latest News

WVLT's Lexi Lepof met with forest staff to check-out the damage and find out when you can...
Cherokee National Forest still trying to recover from August floods
The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route...
Cherokee National Forest repairs continue after August flooding
TWRA rescues bear cub stuck in pet feeder
Tennessee wildlife officers rescue bear cub stuck in pet feeder
The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route...
Cherokee National Forest repairs continue after August flooding