Cherokee National Forest repairs continue after August flooding

The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route many tourists rely on.
The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route many tourists rely on.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Repairs are underway after August floods closed several roads in Cherokee National Forest. The forest saw seven inches of rain in one day, which wiped out both roads and bridges.

“That’s enough to fill about an Olympic-sized swimming pool every three seconds; that’s a lot of water,” Christopher Joyner with the forest said.

The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route many tourists rely on. Joyner said the aftermath of the flooding is worse than it looks.

“There’s areas that the road looks safe, looks like you could drive on, but all the material underneath it is gone,” Joyner said. “So it just takes the right heavy vehicle to come along and crush that. We have a high risk of a fatality, vehicle destruction; things like that.”

The forest is getting a helping hand, however. The state Department of Transportation has provided $4 million to help with repairs, money Forest Engineer Bret Yaw said will help when the next storm hits.

“We’re trying not to come back in and do band-aid fixes,” Yaw said. “We want to fix them to withstand another flooding event.”

As it stands, crews are hoping to be done with repairs in a year, but more weather conditions like flooding could cause more delays.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The worker died in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area in Powell, according to TOSHA officials.
Worker dies in Powell, investigation underway
Multiple people were airlifted to hospitals following a crash on Highway 127.
Multiple people airlifted after crash in Crossville
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
Suspect in custody after police presence in West Hills
On Sept. 29, Emily Wyrick released “The Muscle Shoals Sessions EP” featuring three new songs...
‘Stay true to you and your roots’ | Knoxville singer making her way in music
The Tennessee Vols take the field against UTSA in Neyland Stadium.
Tennessee announces kick off time for Texas A&M game

Latest News

The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route...
Cherokee National Forest repairs continue after August flooding
People from all over East Tennessee pay respects to Deputy Blakely at the memorial outside of...
Deputy Tucker Blakely’s cruiser serves as memorial in Knox County
KPD investigating Western Heights murder, officials say
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the rainfall and the tumbling temperatures.
One more warm day, then some rain and a big cool-down