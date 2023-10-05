Cherokee National Forest repairs continue after August flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Repairs are underway after August floods closed several roads in Cherokee National Forest. The forest saw seven inches of rain in one day, which wiped out both roads and bridges.

“That’s enough to fill about an Olympic-sized swimming pool every three seconds; that’s a lot of water,” Christopher Joyner with the forest said.

The damage and unsafe conditions have forced crews to close the Tellico River Corridor, a route many tourists rely on. Joyner said the aftermath of the flooding is worse than it looks.

“There’s areas that the road looks safe, looks like you could drive on, but all the material underneath it is gone,” Joyner said. “So it just takes the right heavy vehicle to come along and crush that. We have a high risk of a fatality, vehicle destruction; things like that.”

The forest is getting a helping hand, however. The state Department of Transportation has provided $4 million to help with repairs, money Forest Engineer Bret Yaw said will help when the next storm hits.

“We’re trying not to come back in and do band-aid fixes,” Yaw said. “We want to fix them to withstand another flooding event.”

As it stands, crews are hoping to be done with repairs in a year, but more weather conditions like flooding could cause more delays.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.