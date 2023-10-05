Cold front brings little rain but big cool down this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front moves in overnight and Friday bringing little rain but a big cool down this weekend. Get the sweaters and jackets out as temperatures could be in the 40s some mornings!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Light and spotty showers arrive overnight as a cold front moves into the region. Temperatures will only drop to 63 by Friday morning.

Scattered showers arrive in the morning and stick around on and off through midday on Friday. Highs will be near 76 degrees with gusts around 15 to 20 mph. We actually will see the clouds and showers push out of here by the later afternoon to evening hours. If you have any Friday night plans or are heading to a Friday night football game, grab the jacket or hoodie! You’ll feel the chill start to move in Friday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

This weekend is chilly! Highs and lows are below average! Temperatures will start out in the lower 50s Saturday morning in the Valley, but the mid to upper 40s along the Plateau and southeastern Kentucky! It’s a beautiful and sunny Saturday with a high of only 67 degrees. Sunday morning starts out near 45 degrees! Areas in the higher elevations could easily start out in the upper 30s. Sunday is also sunny with a high near 66 degrees.

While a bonfire may sound nice this weekend, keep in mind it is very dry and this front isn’t helping! It’s also breezy, so a fire could get out of control easily. Wind gusts are around 20 mph throughout Saturday, with gusts of 25 to 30 in the mountains. Those gusts will pick up again Sunday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we start the week with another very chilly morning, but the afternoon temperatures are on the rise. We’re aimed at climbing to around late week, but that is just ahead of some rain just beyond your 8-day forecast.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.