Tennessee wildlife officers rescue bear cub stuck in pet feeder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is emphasizing the importance of being “BearWise” after responding to a report of a bear cub being trapped in a pet feeder.

The TWRA received a report on Aug. 14 near Chilhowee Lake that a sow bear and four cubs, one with a container stuck on its head, were on a woman’s porch. TWRA Black Bear Support Biologist Jane Musser responded to the situation in an effort to trap the bear and remove the container from its head but was unsuccessful in her efforts.

On Tuesday night, TWRA received another report from a resident that the cub was spotted in a tree in the area. This time, Musser had to resort to more drastic measures by using a dart to tranquilize the bear in order to help it.

“Darting bears in trees is not standard practice and is only done in an emergency,” Musser said. “This cub would not be able to continue surviving like this.”

TWRA bear stuck in feeder (TWRA)

TWRA says that despite having the container stuck on its head for so long, the bear did not have any abrasions and was in relatively good shape other than its ears being mashed down against its head.

The cub is now at Appalachian Bear Rescue in Townsend where officials will be helping it recover from its traumatic experience. TWRA says the capture of the bear cub would not have been possible without the help of the community reporting the sightings and allowing traps on their properties.

TWRA says garbage, birdseed and pet food are the main things that attract bears into people’s yards and near their homes, and this time of year is when bear activity begins to peak as bears want to bulk up for winter.

Bears typically try to eat upwards of 20,000 calories a day before the weather and seasons begin to change. TWRA wants people to be aware that bears that eat non-natural foods around people and homes become accustomed to humans and often must be humanely euthanized to keep people safe.

For more information on bears and how to be “BearWise,” click here.

