Deputy Tucker Blakely’s cruiser serves as memorial in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Outside of the city county building in Knoxville is the cruiser that Deputy Tucker Blakely drove for the last two years.

The cruiser now serves as a memorial that dozens in East Tennessee have come by to pay their respects to the fallen KCSO deputy.

“I just feel like we all owe him and his family and all other police officers some respect and honor. They go through a lot for us so I just feel like we owe it to them,” said Judy Burnett who lives in Knox County.

Burnett placed a white rose on the hood of the cruiser and said she felt personally connected to Blakely’s story because her son-in-law is also a veteran just like the KCSO deputy.

Others like Chris Olson came to the memorial because he’s a retired KCSO deputy and felt compelled to come support.

“When they fall in the line of duty, their families need to be supported and that’s why I’m here today,” said Olson.

Olson placed a wood engraved display by Blakey’s cruiser as he remembered the fallen deputy.

Others, including Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, wrote their name or a message on a flag draped over the hood of the cruiser.

The cruiser will sit outside the city county building 24/7 under KCSO supervision up until the car is transported to Blakely’s funeral Friday morning.

Anyone from the public is welcome to visit the cruiser and pay their respects.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.