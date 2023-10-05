Feed-a-Pet program in dire need of pet food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC) is asking community members to help with donations for feeding the pets of older adults who need assistance in the area.

The CAC Office on Aging’s Feed-a-Pet program is assisting 96 limited-income adults in the Knoxville-Knox County area with feeding their pets, but the program is in dire need of pet food.

CAC says that without the assistance of this Feed-a-Pet program, the enrolled pet owners would struggle not only to feed their pets but also to feed themselves as they may sometimes go without food to feed their pets. CAC says they are in need of dry dog and cat food to meet the demands of feeding pets in the month of October.

CAC asks that donated bags of food weigh less than 10 pounds because some of their clients are unable to lift heavy items.

The program has posted a wishlist on both Chewy and Amazon.

The program also has various drop-off locations for pet food:

CAC Ross Building - 2247 Western Ave., Knoxville, TN 37921

Asheville Hwy Animal Hospital - 4516 Asheville Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37914

Forest Park Animal Clinic - 4600 Chambliss Ave., Knoxville, TN 37919

Dogwood Animal Clinic - 5900 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920

O’Connor Senior Center - 611 Winona St., Knoxville, TN 37917

CAC says their current food supply is critically low and about 3,000 pounds of food will be needed to feed the pets in their program.

For more information on the CAC and the Feed-a-Pet program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.