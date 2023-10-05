Knox Co. Board of Education looks to address overcrowding in schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the Knox Co. Board of Education voted to approve $5 million to buy land that they wanted to use to build a new school in Farragut.

The board has been searching for land for more than a year to help address overcrowding issues in schools.

The potential site sits on 41 acres of land on the corner of Boring Rd. and Kingston Pike and would cost the county nearly $5 million.

Moving forward with this purchase was the recommendation of Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk in Monday’s board work session.

The board was unsure if the new school would be an elementary or middle school, although Knox Co. parents have been pushing for a new elementary school for some time.

In the work session on Monday Rysewyk and a few other board members stressed that securing land was their top priority given the limited amount available in the area. From there they will make decisions on the schools details.

All of Knoxville saw growth over the past few decades, however Farragut has had a population increase of more than 20% since 2013.

The 5th District board member who represents Farragut, Susan Horn, gave WVLT a statement on the purchase.

“Farragut Elementary schools are severely overcrowded and for many years several portable buildings have been used for classrooms,” said Horn in the statement. “The land purchase being considered by the Board of Education this evening will provide land for a new school. Land is scarce in Farragut, so I strongly support the purchase. If the land purchase is approved, later this month the superintendent’s team will present options to the board that include long-term plans to alleviate the crowding in each of the Farragut schools. In addition town hall meetings will be held.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.