Knox Pride talks ‘Celebrate. Pride. Protest.’ theme for 2023 Pride Fest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox Pride is returning to Downtown Knoxville this weekend, promising three days of celebrating Knoxville’s LGBTQ+ community.

The event comes not long after Blount Pride saw pushback from Blount County District Attorney Ryan Desmond, who threatened the group with legal action, citing Tennessee’s controversial Adult Entertainment Act, also known as the “Anti-Drag” law.

Previous Coverage: Blount County DA threatens Blount Pride with prosecution over event

Knox Pride’s 2023 Pride Fest is directly challenging laws like the Adult Entertainment Act and Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors, with the theme of “Celebrate. Pride. Protest.” Both those laws have faced backlash from LGBTQ+ activists, who say they’re attacks on the community.

WVLT News spoke about the theme with Knox Pride’s John Camp, who said the weekend is about challenging those laws and people’s assumptions about the LGBTQ+ community, as well as just having fun.

“Everything we are doing this year is in reaction to Nashville’s issues earlier this year,” Camp said. “They’re ridiculous, and we are making sure we’re staying at the front of that line. Our color scheme is the trans colors; we want to make sure our trans brothers and sisters know that we are behind them.”

Camp added that no Pride event can just be about the fun or just about the protest; he said celebrating and protesting are equal parts of Pride.

“We cannot celebrate without protesting, and we cannot celebrate if a part of our community is left behind,” Camp said. “We were very intentional with our advertising and scheme.”

The theming has paid off, Camp said, adding that Tennessee’s spotlight after passing the controversial laws has prompted more community engagement for Knox Pride.

Previous Coverage: Knox Pride Fest returns to downtown Knoxville

“People have responded to [the theme] really well,” Camp said. “Protest does not have to be a negative word. Living your most authentic life is a protest.”

With protesting in mind, however, Knox Pride wants to make sure Pride Fest will be a safe event, a task made easier by Knox Pride’s relationships with the Knoxville Police Department and Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.

“We have a good relationship with KPD to make sure they’re respectful of our community, along with protecting them,” Camp said. “Mayor Kincannon has always done a great job making sure we feel safe and making sure what we need to have happen happens.”

Camp also called on allies to reach out to Knox Pride for how they can help and make their voices heard. For people who might be apprehensive about the community, Camp said to visit Knox Pride and have an open discussion.

“Come and experience it yourself. Come with an open mind,” Camp said. “Show up and meet some people; you will probably find more commonalities than differences.”

In part, that’s what Knox Pride Fest is for; outreach for the whole community. Ultimately, Camp said, Knox Pride is hoping to put on a fun, educational event.

“We want to make sure everyone has a good time, but we also want to make sure we’re doing our job as community leaders,” Camp said.

You can learn more about Knox Pride Fest here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.