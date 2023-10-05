KPD, Crime Stoppers seek help solving unsolved murders

Cash rewards are possible for those with information on past murders.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are working together in an effort to solve unsolved murders from the past 20 years.

Over the next few weeks, KPD and Crime Stoppers will be highlighting unsolved murders from 2003 to 2022.

Officials say it is possible to receive a cash reward for information on these murders and tipsters can remain anonymous.

